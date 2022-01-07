Shravani Goswami to portray Sati's mother Prasuti in 'Baal Shiv'

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Shravani Goswami, who will be seen playing the role of Sati's mother Prasuti in the show 'Baal Shiv', says "it is a great opportunity as mythology is one of her favourite genres".



Elated to be a part of 'Baal Shiv', Shravani says: "Mythology is one my favourite genres and getting to play a significant role in a show associated with Madadev is no less than a blessing for me. I am a huge Lord Shiva devotee and I have immense faith in him. The show has a unique storyline showcasing the beautiful and endearing relationship between a mother and son."



Talking about her character Prasuti, the actor adds that Prasuti is Prajapati Daksh's wife and mother to Sati, essayed by Shivya Pathania. She is the epitome of the perfect wife and selfless mother.



"Prasuti is a very calm character who wants to strike an ideal balance and manage everything peacefully. She prays for Shiv and Sati's relationship but cannot take a stand against her husband. In real life, I am a very calm and composed person. So, when I was offered this role, I could easily relate to the character's personality.



"I am a peace-loving person who always wants things to be sorted and balanced like Prasuti. So, essaying the character has been a smooth ride. I hope the entry of Prasuti will bring out a refreshing and interesting track for the viewers to watch," the actress added.



'Baal Shiv' airs on &TV.



--IANS

ila/dc/sks/ksk/