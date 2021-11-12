Shot in Vietnam and Mudigere, 'lover boy' Prem's 'Premam Poojyam' releases today

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Sandalwood 'lover boy' Prem's much-anticipated Kannada movie 'Premam Poojyam' is being released in 1,000 plus screens across the state on Friday. The looks of Prem and the film's stills and songs have already garnered much attention on the Internet.



This is the 25th movie of Prem, who made his debut with 'Nenapirali'. The film has been shot in exotic locations, such as Vietnam and Mudigere in Chikkamaglur district, also known as the Switzerland of Karnataka.



Brinda Acharya and Aindrita Ray are in the other lead roles. Helmed by Raghavendra B.S. and produced by Dr Rakshith Kedambadi, Janakiraman and Manoj Krishnan, the film is a love story that sees the lead character embark on a journey to Vietnam.



'Premam Poojyam' has 12 songs and Prem is seen in seven shades. The film is being billed by the producers as the "perfect movie to help people come out of the traumatic experience of a lockdown and experience a clean, heart-warming love story."



--IANS

mka/srb

