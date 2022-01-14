Short film on Ram Mandir construction released

Ayodhya, Jan 14 (IANS) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has released a five-minute 3D movie on the ongoing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.



The Trust also launched its YouTube channel on the occasion of Lohri on Thursday.



In the short movie, the Trust has shared all details related with construction work starting with Larsen and Toubro, the company carrying out construction work of the temple, Tata Consulting Engineer, the project management consultant, besides talking about temple's architect CB Sompura.



Through 3D presentation, the Trust has tried to show the existing makeshift temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi, how the construction work of Ram Mandir began besides various stages of the construction work right from the laying of foundation to the present stage.



Within two hours of the launching the video, it registered more than 5,000 views.



The five-minute movie also presents before viewers how construction work will proceed ahead and how the temple will look like after completion of every stage of construction. The movie also has brief pointers in English language about each stage of the construction work.



Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said: "Through the YouTube channel, we have tried to show the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir with the help of a 3D movie. The movie also shows complete construction work till the end when the temple will be ready by December 2023."



This 3D movie was prepared last year.



The Trust had shown the video to President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to Ayodhya in August last year.



Trust members had also shown the movie to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Ayodhya in December last year. This video was also shown to chief ministers of several states who had attended the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on December 13 last year.



At present, the temple's plinth is being laid after completion of foundation work.



The Ram Mandir Construction Committee headed by former bureaucrat Nripendra Mishra is closely supervising the construction work.



The committee convenes every month in Ayodhya in which members of the Trust and engineers take part. In these meetings, future plans are discussed and progress of the construction work is reviewed among other issues.



