Shock and Awe: Aakanksha Singh recounts Big B's gesture after her injury

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actress Aakanksha Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Ajay Devgn directorial 'Runway 34' that also features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shares how during the shooting of the film she met with an accident and Big B came to her aid.



Sharing about the incident, Aakanksha said, "During the shoot of the film, I got severely injured and ended up with a fracture. However, I continued to shoot despite the injury and the pain. I used to arrive on set on a wheelchair but never missed a day of work. Big B especially got a Buggy for me from his house to use as he noticed that I was facing difficulty moving around on the wheelchair. Being the gentleman that he is, he also went to the extent to make sure that I was comfortable during the shoot."



Such a gesture coming from an icon like Amitabh really touched the actress.



The film 'Runway 34', also featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakulpreet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar - is a high-octane thrilled based on true event - slated to release April 29, 2022.



