SHO, chowkidar suspended for failing to prevent liquor tragedy in Bihar

Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) A SHO and a chowkidar were suspended for failing to prevent a liquor tragedy in Bihar's Vaishali district that claimed one life and rendered five people visionless.



Vaishali SSP Manish Kumar said that the suspension was initiated after a detailed inquiry by a DSP rank officer.



On October 12, a group of six people consumed liquor in Baikunthpur village in Rajapakar block, post which one person died while five lost their eyesight.



"During investigation, it was found that SHO Naushad Alam and the chowkidar (watchman) failed to check wrongdoings in their respective jurisdictions. Moreover, the SHO was unable to arrest the accused responsible for selling poisonous liquor," said the SSP.



Meanwhile, LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan met the victims of the Gopalganj liquor tragedy in Mohammadpur village on Friday.



Paswan said that the liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar.



He said that a series of liquor tragedies occurred in Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Bettiah and Samastipur due to the failure of the Nitish Kumar government.



"The state government should compensate each of the family members with Rs 25 lakh and government jobs," Paswan demanded.



The RJD also sent a delegation to Gopalganj and other districts to meet the affected.



--IANS

ajk/svn/bg