Shivani Narayanan to play female lead in 'Bumper'

Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss Tamil' contestant and actress Shivani Narayanan has been roped in as the heroine of director Selvakumar's 'Bumper', which features actor Vetri of '8 Thottakkal' and 'Jivvi' fame in the lead.



The Tamil film, based on the Kerala bumper lottery, will also feature actor Thangadurai in an interesting role.



Sources close to the unit say that the team shot the first schedule at the Peruvazhi Paathai route by obtaining the necessary permission from the Kerala government.



Says director Selvakumar, "Kerala bumper lottery forms the backdrop of this film. Vetri is playing the protagonist, and actor Hareesh Peradi is doing a very important character."



Vinoth Rathinasamy, who has worked in films such as 'Nedunalvaadai', 'MGR Magan', 'Aalambana' and 'Kadamaiyai Sei', is the cinematographer of the film.



The next schedule will commence soon, sources said and added that the shoot would be completed in February. Some important scenes are to be canned in Thoothukudi as well.



Govind Vasantha has scored the music for 'Bumper', which has been produced by S Thiagaraja for Vetha Pictures.



--IANS

mani/kr