Shivakumar asks people to record video of BJP leader's car passing by

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief D.K. Shivakumar took a jibe at the BJP leadership on Thursday asserting that people must be watchful of the saffron party leaders driving on the road as they have a track record of running over the people.



"An appeal to the masses, whenever you see a BJP leader's car passing by, just open your phone camera and make a recording. You never know when they decide to run their car over people and kill them. Your video will then become evidence. It will be a great service to the country," Shivakumar said in a tweet.



KPCC President's statement has come on the backdrop of a video that went viral on the internet allegedly showing a BJP leader running over his jeep on farmers who were protesting against three farm laws in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.



"Please stay attentive if you find any BJP leader travelling near yourself. These days BJP leaders are killing people by running over their vehicles on them. I request everyone to be cautious and record such images whenever such incidents happen," Shivakumar said.



--IANS

mka/skp/