Shiv Sena's UP unit questions EC statement on vaccination

Lucknow, Dec 30 (IANS) The Shiv Sena in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's statement that the entire eligible population of the state would be vaccinated in time for the upcoming Assembly elections.



In a statement issued here, Shiv Sena Secretary Vishwajeet Singh said that the Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday said that 50 per cent of the state population had been vaccinated and the 100 per cent target would be reached be the time elections were held.



"There has to be a gap of 90 days between two doses so how is it possible that everyone will be vaccinated in time for elections?" he asked.



He said that the Election Commission was apparently rushing into elections and posing a major risk to the lives of millions.



The Shiv Sena leader further said that only selected parties were called for a meeting with the CEC which undermined the very purpose of holding the meeting.



--IANS

amita/vd