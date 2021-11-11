Shilpa Rao: Working with Pritam has always been very special to me

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Music composer Pritam and singer Shilpa Rao are back for a wedding dance number titled 'Tere Siva Jag Mein' from the Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty-starrer 'Tadap'.



In the past, the two have served some chartbuster tracks like 'Bulleya', 'Subhanallah', 'Malang', and 'Kalank' to the audience. Pritam is known for crafting melodies and this time around with 'Tere Siva Jag Mein' in Shilpa's spellbinding vocals, the composer has served an exquisite track for all the music lovers.



Both the singer and the composer share a longstanding association that has manifested itself in successful tracks.



Shilpa spoke about her experience of working on the track, she said," Working with Pritam has always been very special to me and ever evolving. We started working on this song 3 years back and Pritam had this wonderful idea to do a modern format celebratory track with an Indian classical touch. The song is composed of a well known Hindustani Raag Yaman but the whole treatment is very modern and relatable."



"I'm sure the audience will enjoy grooving to the track and would love to see all the dance videos. Lastly, I love the fact that this song implies that no matter how far one goes in their journey if their foundation and learning is strong, it shows in their work by adding an extra edge. That is something very special to me," she adds.



Commenting on her equation with Pritam, she says, "I think the best part about working with Pritam is that he values and respects the amount of hardwork a musician puts in and primarily focuses on making better songs."



"I think one thing common between us is that we both believe in making a great song by working harder on the music than on the marketing. I feel that is something that connects us and makes us focus on the song," she concluded.



--IANS

aa/kr