Shift officers working for over 3 yrs in poll bound panchayats: EC to MP Govt

Bhopal, Dec 6 (IANS) The State Election Commission has directed the Home and Revenue Departments of the Madhya Pradesh government to shift those officers who have been posted in poll bound panchayats for more than three years.



The commission has sought action-taken reports from both the departments. The step has been taken to conduct fair elections to be held between January 6 and February 16, 2022.



In an official communication, the commission has asked the departments to shift the SDMs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Revenue Inspectors, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant ASIs and Panchayat Secretaries who have been posted in poll bound areas for three or more than three years with immediate effect.



The commission has also instructed that new construction work will not be permitted in Panchayats as the model code of conduct has come into effect. The state government has also been asked to strictly monitor and share reports with the commission.



The state election commission last Friday announced the dates for the panchayat elections which will be held in three phases. Polling for 859 posts in district panchayats across 52 districts, 6,727 posts in 313 Janpad Panchayats, Sarpanches of 22,581 village panchayats and 3,62,754 posts of Panch members will be held.



In the first phase, 6,283 village panchayats and 85 Janpad Panchayats across nine districts will go to the polls on January 6. The elections for 110 Janpad Panchayats and 8,015 village Panchayats across seven districts will be conducted in the second phase on January 28. The third phase of the polling for 8,397 village panchayats and 118 Janpad panchayats across 36 districts will be held on February 16.



