'Shehzada' makers clarify reason for stalling Hindi release of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) With the Hindi release of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' getting cancelled to accommodate the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada', there was speculation hinting at the Bollywood actor being the reason behind the same.



The makers of 'Shehzada' have now clarified that it was the producers' call and Kartik never asked the makers to intervene or he never threatened to leave the film.



The producer Bhushan Kumar said: "We, the producers, felt that 'Shehzada' should release in theatres first and not the Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers decision and not actor."



He said: "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with."



Director Rohit Dhawan said, "Kartik's intent and excitement for 'Shehzada' is unquestionable. It's been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film."



Producer Aman Gill said: "After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo we the producers on our own requested Manishji (Shah) to not release it.



"Kartik is going all out for 'Shehzada' as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry."



--IANS

aa/dc/svn/bg