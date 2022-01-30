Shefali Shah opens up on how she doesn't let her characters affect her
Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Shefali Shah, who was most recently seen in the medical thriller 'Human', follows a different approach to work around with her characters. She takes an objective route and does not let her characters affect her emotions as a human being.
Talking about the demarcation in her subconscious, Shah told IANS: "When I do a project, I get completely submerged in it. Having said that, I am not the person who would carry the emotions of a scene or from the set back home. Yes, I will give everything that I have for that moment."
Despite the emotional disconnect, her mind constantly keeps exploring her characters, going deeper into them.
She said: "I do not disconnect as an actor because I come back home, freshen up and start working on the next day's scenes. It is a continuous process, I don't stop. Because that character has an identity of its own, you have to keep feeding that identity with your observations and homework to put a certain conviction into that character."
--IANS
aa/srb
