Shefali Shah: My character in 'Human' is unlike anyone I know or have even heard of

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) For the first time in her career, actress Shefali Shah was perplexed on how to go about with her character of Dr Gauri Nath in 'Human', the reason being the layers and the complexities of the character.



Not just that, the character required her to learn a few things considering the story setting of the medical world.



Talking about the same, the actress said, "The character required knowledge of how a part of the medical world works. I had read about human clinical trials, but this was an eye opener. And as an actor, it's been the most complicated part I've played. She's unlike anyone I know or have even heard of."



She further stated that after a point, it was the character that charted her own course, "And even though I'd worked on the script for months, after a point of time when the camera rolled, Gauri Nath decided the course! She'd surprise me too! I still haven't been able to wrap my head around her."



Shefali will be seen portraying Dr Gauri Nath, heading the Manthan Hospital in 'Human' alongside Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14.



