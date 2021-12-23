Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari to inject dose of thrill and drama with 'Human'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari are coming together for the medical drama thriller series 'Human' written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. The series unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicine.



The makers recently released a special video from the series with Shefali Shah where she acquaints the audience with what's in store for them. The series, which has been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, will see Shefali Shah essaying the role of a surgeon.



Talking about the series, producer and co-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "'Human', I had worked on this subject as a film script for 3 years and then I felt that this subject is too vast to be encapsulated in a film script which is only going to be 2 to 2.5 hours and that's when I approached Mozez Singh and gave him the script."



He added, "He read it and found it interesting. Mozez Singh got Ishani Banerjee on board, followed by Stuti Nair and Aasif Moyal and they started writing this particular show. We wanted to make the series to rightfully represent the medical world and also wanted to portray the personal relationships and conflicts of the characters to offer a wholesome presentation of this world. We are confident and hopeful that viewers will be intrigued by this story."



'Human' will be soon available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.



