Shefali Shah calls her 'Human' character, a Pandora's box

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Shefali Shah, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming medical thriller series 'Human', had her share of challenges while getting into the nuances of her character of Gauri Nath.



The actress says, "Gauri Nath is a Pandora's box. You don't know what hits you at each moment. She's complicated, unpredictable and indecipherable."



What made it tricky was the fact that the character came with a blank slate, Shefali mentions, "Not only is 'She' unlike anyone I've played before, I don't know nor have heard of anyone like her!"



'Human' is a medical thriller based on human drug trials in India, it sheds light on the collateral damage due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains as innocent lives are lost to greed. Touching compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of fast-paced medical science, 'Human' brings forth the greed to make money in a compelling tale of power struggles, secretive pasts, trauma and murders.



In addition, the series also stars Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, 'Human' has been penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. The series will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 14.



--IANS

