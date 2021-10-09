She only has 2 sets of gloves and 2 bats: Healy on McGrath's kit

Gold Coast, Oct 9 (IANS) Australia wicketkeeper-opener Alyssa Healy has revealed that all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has only two sets of gloves and as many bats as her kit. Healys tweet comes after Tahlia's unbeaten 42 guided Australia to a four-wicket win over India in the second T20I at the Metricon Stadium on Saturday.



The win, which came after chasing 119, has also helped Australia clinch the multi-format series leading by 9-5.



It all started with former Australia cricketer turned commentator Mel Jones praising Tahlia, who won the Player of the Match award in just her second T20I. "Tahlia McGrath breakout series with the bat continues with another crucial finishing knock to see Aust clinch the multi format series v India. #AUSvIND," tweeted Jones.



Replying to Mel's tweet, Alyssa wrote, "And yet she only has 2 sets of gloves and 2 bats cause they won't send her anymore gear…"



Reacting to Alyssa's tweet, Mel commented, "Might start my own line of gear called 'ICE' and offer her a contract… for as much gear as she'd like!"



The final match of the T20I series, also the finale of the multi-format series will take place on Sunday.



--IANS



nr/bsk