Sharvari credits parents for encouraging her to take up performing arts

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Debutante Sharvari, who currently awaits the release of her maiden film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', credits her parents for encouraging her to explore herself in performing arts.



Sharvari said: "Growing up, going to the mall with my family meant that my dad (Shailesh) and I would look for any kid's contests happening there and participate. Be it dance, singing, acting or running, my father used to encourage me to participate and have fun.



"I have no concept of stage fright thanks to both my parents. When I was a kid my mom (Namrata) used to sign me up for all activities in my neighbourhood functions from dancing to comparing the show."



She added: "I remember she used to stand backstage and help me change into different outfits throughout the show."



Sharvari says she grew up believing that she was meant to be an artiste because of her parents.



She said: "Being an actor became my calling. I'm fortunate that I have parents who always wanted me to explore various things before I decided what I wanted to do in life. Fun fact, they both sat me down when I was 16 years old and told me that if I truly love acting then that's what I should do."



Sharvari called her parents as her biggest cheerleaders and that she is "to have them in my corner. I hope to make them proud with all the work I do in my life."



'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli. This comedy will pit two sets of con-artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con-couple!



Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is set to release worldwide on November 19.



