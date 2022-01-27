Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawania gang held

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) A sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang has been arrested in connection with Jitender Gogi's murder that took place inside Rohini court in September 2021, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police said on Thursday.



DCP Sanjeev Yadav said that the accused Naveen alias Vicky was on the run for a long time.



"Vicky was held from Muzaffarnagar- Meerut Toll following a tip off. He was previously involved in a number of heinous crimes as well and was wanted for the planning and execution of Jitender Gogi's murder," Yadav said.



He said a team of the South-Western Range (SWR) of the Special Cell, led by Inspector Kailash Singh Bisht and Anuj Tyagi got the tip off, and under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt, the team arrested the accused.



The DCP said that Vicky helped a sharpshooter of the Sunil Rathi gang,Amit Bhura to escape from police custody when he was being taken to Baghpat Court.



"We got a specific input that Vicky would come to meet someone in a Honda City car on the Muzaffarnagar-Meerut road.

Acting on this reliable tip-off, the team took position at Meerut-Muzaffarnagar Toll Gate on the intervening night of January 22 and 23," Yadav said, adding that Vicky tried to run away but was caught.



Vicky planned Gogi's murder in July 2021 when he was lodged in Mandoli Jail.



He stated that jailed gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuria, along with Vicky hatched the conspiracy to murder Gogi.



As per the plan, Vicky procured the firearm and ammunition from a contact of Tillu Tajpuria. Vicky provided firearms to the assailants and also helped them to enter the Rohini court premises in advocates' dress.



The two assailants, Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga and Rahul, were gunned down by the Delhi Police personnel on the spot.



Investigations have revealed that Vicky, along with other gang members, was planning to target rival gangster Ashok Pradhan who is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail.



--IANS

atk/svn/bg



