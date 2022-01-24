Sharad Pawar tests Covid positive

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar announced that he has tested Covid-19 positive on Monday, and has started the necessary treatment.



"I have tested Covid positive, but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor," said the 81-year-old leader.



He called upon all who had been in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested, and take all necessary precautions.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Pawar to enquire about his health.



"I am thankful to his (PM's) concern and good wishes," acknowledged the NCP supremo.



Earlier this month Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule and her husband had also tested Covid positive and later recovered.



--IANS

