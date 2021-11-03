Shanghai Disney Resort to resume operations after temporary closure

Shanghai, Nov 3 (IANS) Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will resume operations on Wednesday after a temporary closure for Covid-19 control, the facility said in a statement.



All cast members and third-party employees returning to work in the resort have completed two nucleic acid tests within 48 hours, with all results negative, Xinhua news agency quoted the facility as saying.



All environmental samples collected have also tested negative, according to the statement.



The resort will continue to implement enhanced health and safety measures and enforce strict health and safety measures for all tourists, it said.



The site stopped tourist entry on Sunday evening and was temporarily closed for the purpose of pandemic prevention and control.



All tourists who had visited Disneyland and Disneytown during the weekend were required to report to their neighbourhood, employer, or school, and conduct a nucleic acid test immediately at a nearby medical institution, Shanghai's epidemic prevention and control headquarters said on Sunday evening.



