Shanghai Disney Resort to be temporarily closed

Shanghai, Nov 1 (IANS) Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will be temporarily closed from Monday to Tuesday for the purpose of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, according to a notice released by the facility.



The reopening of the facility will be announced once it is decided, Xinhua news agency quoted the notice as saying.



Earlier on Sunday, the facility said entry had been suspended to cooperate with Covid-1related epidemiological investigation in other provinces and cities, and guests have been required to undergo nucleic acid testing at the exit when leaving the resort.



A total of 220 shuttle buses have been arranged to transport the tourists who left the park on Sunday evening as the metro service at Disney Resort station was suspended.



All tourists who had visited Disneyland and Disneytown during the weekend were required to report to their neighbourhood, employer, or school, and conduct a nucleic acid test immediately at a nearby medical institution, Shanghai's epidemic prevention and control headquarters said on Sunday evening.



