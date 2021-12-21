Shalini Kapoor on bonding with Vivian Dsena on sets of 'Sirf Tum'

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actress Shalini Kapoor, who currently essays the role of Mamta Oberoi in TV show 'Sirf Tum', shares about her bonding with co-actor Vivian Dsena (essaying her on-screen son Ranveer).



She says: "I'm really enjoying shooting with the team. We all are like a family here on the sets. Vivian and I are friends. He doesn't seem to be someone new to me. We share a good rapport. We are like two kids fighting most of the time and pulling each other's leg. It's fun working when you are comfortable with your co-actors and the entire team."



Shalini who has been part of many shows like 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Qubool Hai', 'Swaragini', 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' among others says it's always fun and a learning experience to be around talented people.



"Earlier I shared screen space with popular TV talents like Mouni Roy, Karan Singh Grover, Ashish Sharma, Drashti Dhami among many others. It has always been a learning experience. Even working with Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan was an eventful experience. And now Vivian is a charm and we always help each other in doing the scene better and take each other's suggestions sportingly," she concludes.



Shalini will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood film 'Shehzada' directed by Rohit Dhawan that stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.



--IANS

ila/kr