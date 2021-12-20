Shakun Batra's next with Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya to release digitally on Jan 25

M0umbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Shakun Batra's upcoming movie has been christened 'Gehraiyaan'. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, the film will release digitally on January 25.



Batra, who is back in the director's chair after his super-hit 'Kapoor & Sons', said: "'Gehraiyaan' for me is a not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we affect our lives and the lives of those around us."



'Gehraiyaan', which will be released on Amazon Prime Video, also stars Dhairya Karwa, Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.



Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra's Jouska Films, the movie is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.



Producer Karan Johar said: "'Gehraiyaan' is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions."



Manish Menghani, head of content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, added: "It is a truly special story, masterfully woven by Shakun Batra, who once again showcases his ability to portray complex human emotions."



