Shahid Afridi joins Quetta Gladiator for his farewell PSL season

Lahore, Dec 9 (IANS) Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will represent the Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) this season after playing for the Multan Sultans last year.



England's James Vince will also transition from the Sultans to the Gladiators, PSL said in a release on Thursday.



National T20 Cup hero Iftikhar Ahmed has also joined the Gladiators after being part of Islamabad United for the 2021 season. He has swapped teams with wicketkeeper/batsman Azam Khan, who has moved to Islamabad United from Quetta Gladiators, the statement said.



Earlier in June, Afridi had expressed his desire to play his "last season" of the PSL with the Quetta Gladiators.



Commenting on the switch, Afridi said that he was "excited" to join the Quetta Gladiators.



"In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017," he said.



"The tournament is an event that "encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our objectives," Afridi said.



Meanwhile, Ahmed said that it was a "difficult decision" to move from Islamabad United. "But looking ahead to my future in T20 cricket that is linked to the Pakistan team, I thought this was the best move," he said, thanking the United management for their support.



He added that he was "thrilled" to be rejoining Afridi at the Gladiators' team. "Quetta Gladiators include a number of my contemporaries with whom I have played a lot of cricket," he said, adding that the upcoming PSL would be an "exciting and entertaining event".



The first match will be held in Karachi on January 27 and Lahore will host the tournament's final on February 27.



