Shah expresses grief over fire at Maha hospital that killed 10

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 10 patients in a fire incident at Civil Hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.



"Very saddened by the tragic accident at Civil Hospital, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said in a tweet message.



Confirming the incident, the district collector Rajendra Bhosale said that 10 patients died on Saturday in a fire in the intensive care unit of Ahmednagar Hospital in Maharashtra.



According to him, there were 17 Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit when the fire broke out around 11 a.m. and was reportedly spreading to other wards. Senior police officials have reached the spot and have been supervising the rescue operation.



As per reports, six patients have suffered serious burn injuries in this fire incident. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire while the exact reason of the fire is not yet known. The fire has been put out.



Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said that action will be taken against those found guilty and also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would announce compensation to the kin of the deceased.



"A fire broke out in the ICU unit of Ahmednagar's government hospital, killing 10 people. One is seriously injured. We will check whether the 'fire audit' of the hospital was done or not. Action will be taken against those who are guilty. CM will give financial help to the kin of the deceased," Malik added.



