Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar launch Divya Dutta's new book

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Veteran poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actress wife Shabana Azmi released the book titled 'The Stars In My Sky' authored by actress Divya Dutta here on Wednesday.



The event was attended by others like Gurdas Maan, Rakeysh Mehra and Sriram Raghavan among others.



Talking on the occasion, Akhtar at his humorous best, said, "I have just seen the book and I don't know what to say since I have not read the book yet. Instead of her writing, I will talk about the writer. There is a twinkle in her eyes and she is always eager to learn more. 'Kuch log hote hain ki jo ho gaya so ho gaya, lekin unme apne ko improve karne ki, aur door tak le jaane ki, tamanna aur koshish hoti hai, yeh hi wo ladki hai'."



Adding to that, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan said, "I have read a few chapters and loved the way Divya has written it. We meet every 3-4 months and discuss films whenever I am making anything. She has become a friend. She is fun and crazy."



The book is about people who have been an important part of Divya Dutta's professional journey including Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Gurdas Maan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gulzar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Nitin Kakkar, to name a few.



--IANS

aru/kr