SF Mayor kicks off 15th annual turkey giveaway event

San Francisco, Nov 19 (IANS) San Francisco Mayor London Breed has kicked off of the annual 2021 Turkey Giveaway event.



This year marks the 15th year of the giveaway, with more than 5,500 turkeys being distributed to more than 85 sites across the city, Xinhua news agency quoted Breed's office as saying in a statement.



"With one in four San Franciscans at risk of food insecurity, we know that our communities greatly depend on programs like this to help make ends meet, especially during the holiday season," said Breed.



Every year, the Mayor's Office works with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the San Francisco Human Services Agency - which oversees the city's food security programs - to distribute thousands of turkeys to various sites, with a focus on families and individuals in underserved communities.



In addition, the Housing Authority provides hundreds of food baskets with dry goods for holiday meals to families and individuals living in various housing sites.



"Food security is vital to the dignity and prosperity of our community, and the past two years of the pandemic have only increased the need to support our community members' access to quality, nutritious food," said Tonia Lediju, chief executive officer of the Housing Authority of the city and county of San Francisco.



