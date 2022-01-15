Sexual assault case: Top Adani Thiruvananthapuram airport official suspended

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (IANS) A top official attached to the Adani international airport here has been suspended after police registered a case following complaint of alleged sexual assault by a woman colleague of his.



The suspension was effected by the Adani Group.



An official attached to the Thumba Police station, on condition of anonymity, said an FIR has been registered against G.Madhusudhana Rao and a probe has begun.



The alleged incident is reported to have taken place at the top official's flat near the Thumba Police station, last week, when he had called his colleague to his residence to discuss official matters.



Adani Group took over control of the running of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, here in October last year.



