Sex racket running in guise of consultancy firm busted in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (IANS) Odisha Police have busted a sex racket allegedly being run in the guise of a consultancy centre in Bhubaneswar city and rescued four girls, a police official said on Monday.



After receiving a complaint from a girl, the police raided a three-storied building at Satya Vihar area under Mancheswar police limits in the city, said ACP (zone-3) Sanjeev Tripathy. During the raid, the centre owner, identified as Laxmi Narayan Patnaik, was arrested, he said.



"Yesterday a woman, who was brought to the consultancy centre to provide a job and has been forced into the flesh trade, was able to escape from the agency and lodged a complaint before the Mancheswar police station. Acting on it, we raided the centre and rescued four girls from the spot," said Tripathy.



The ACP further informed that the girls at the consultancy were being forced into the flesh trade in the guise of offering lucrative jobs.



"An immoral trafficking case has been registered in this connection. The concerned IIC has been directed to examine, and if necessary, steps will be taken for declaration of brothel house," said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.



--IANS

bbm/skp/