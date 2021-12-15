Sex racket busted in Gurugram, 2 Uzbek women nabbed

Gurugram, Dec 15 (IANS) Haryana police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two women from Uzbekistan and an auto driver for their alleged involvement in a sex racket.



The racket, being run from an OYO hotel located in Sector-49 of Gurugram, was busted by the Chief Minister's flying squad.



The police has sought a response from the Uzbekistan embassy regarding the women who were overstaying in India despite expiry of their permitted visa period.



An official of the CM flying squad said that both the women from Uzbekistan have been overstaying for more than a year in India while the driver used to ferry them to several locations.



The team raided the OYO hotel early Tuesday and nabbed the women.



Gurugram police have issued an advisory for hotels, making it mandatory to get C-form filled from their foreign national customers. The form should be filled by those house owners where foreign national guests stay.



A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused, the police

said.



--IANS

str/shb/