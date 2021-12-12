Sevilla ride their luck to confirm candidacy for La Liga title

Madrid, Dec 12 (IANS) Sevilla rode their luck, especially in the first half, to win 1-0 away to Athletic Club Bilbao to confirm their candidacy for this season's La Liga title.



Thomas Delaney's magnificent 36th minute shot into the top corner of the goal -- Sevilla's only shot all game -- gave his side all three points on Saturday evening against a rival that hit the woodwork twice through Dani Garcia and Unai Vencedor and missed several other good chances to take at least a point from the game.



Sevilla remain second in the league table, five points behind Real Madrid, while Athletic are eight games without a win. Valencia continue to climb the table, although coach Jose Bordalas was sidelined with COVID-19 for their 2-1 win at home to Elche.



Elche were close to taking a vital point in their battle against relegation when Lucas Boye's 75th minute strike cancelled out Goncalo Guedes' powerful 23rd minute opener for the home side, Xinhua reports. Elche were looking for a winner but were caught out by Cristiano Piccini's powerful volley following a corner four minutes from time.



The visitors thought they had equalised for a second time just moments later, but video images failed to clear up whether or not Guido Carillo's effort had crossed the line.



Alaves striker Joselu scored the equalizing goal for his side and also overtook Javi Moreno as the club's all-time top scorer in LaLiga in the process as the side from Vitoria drew 1-1 at home to Getafe.



Getafe led thanks to Enes Unal's 20th minute goal and looked as if they were going to hang on for three vital points until Joselu side-footed home from close range with just four minutes left.



Levante remain without a win this season after a topsy turvy game saw them beaten 4-3 away to Espanyol.



Sergi Darder put Espanyol ahead in the sixth minute, but in a chaotic game Levante turned it around thanks to Jorge de Frutos and Son and had chances to move further ahead before halftime.



Raul de Tomas equalised for Espanyol four minutes into the second half and although Jose Luis Morales put Levante back in front in the 57th minute, that lead only lasted three minutes before Javi Puado drew Espanyol level and then scored the winning goal in the 76th minute.



