Several parliamentary standing committees reconstituted

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Saturday reconstituted various department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees.



According to a notification, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma will continue as the chairman of the Committee of Home Affairs, the members of which from the Lowe House will include Sanjay Bhatia, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dilip Gosh, Dulal Chandra Goswami, Kirron Kher, Dayanidhi Maran, Raja Amareshwara Naik, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar, Mohammad Faizal PP, Gajendra Singh Patel, Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, RK Singh Patel, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Pothuganti Ramulu, Sarmishtha Sethi, Satya Pal Singh and Vanga Geetha Vishwanath.



Upper House members S.R. Balasubramanium, Brij Lal, Anil Jain, Sujeet Kumar, Satish Chandra Mishra, Derek O'Brien, Neerak Shekhar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rakesh Sinha have been named in this committee.



BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has been named the chairman of the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, with 20 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. One position from the Lok Sabha is still vacant. Sushil Modi replaces Bhupender Yadav, who has now become a minister.



Former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, has been included in the Committee on Information Technology, while Pragya Singh Thakur has been named a member of the Committee on Railways.



BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has been named a member in the Committee on Finance, while Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been included in the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.



Due to paucity of time during the session, the Lok Sabha cannot give close consideration to all the legislative and other matters that come up before it. Therefore, a good deal of its business is transacted through the committees of the House, known as Parliamentary Standing Committees.



These committees are elected by the House or nominated by the Speaker, and they work under the directions of the Speaker.



