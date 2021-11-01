Several injured after two trains collide in southern England

London, Nov 1 (IANS) Two trains crashed at Salisbury in southern England's Wiltshire on Sunday, and emergency services were at the scene, Wiltshire Police said.



The collision took place in Salisbury's Fisherton Tunnel. About 12 people are thought to have been injured in the accident, the BBC reported.



Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue declared the crash a "major incident" and 50 firefighters were in attendance, Xinhua news agency reported.



Other train services in the area, close to the Fisherton Tunnel, have been halted.



"Officers are continuing to respond to the incident at Fisherton Tunnel. A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died," said British Transport Police.



"Officers were called at 6:46 p.m. following reports of a train derailed. We are on spot alongside paramedics and the fire brigade."



The rail accident Investigation Branch said they were deploying inspectors to the site of a collision between the two trains near Salisbury Tunnel Junction.



--IANS

int/khz/