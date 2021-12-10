Seven injured in fire tragedy in Munger

Patna, Dec 10 (IANS) Seven members, including five children, of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire taht broke out in a house in Bihar's Munger district on Friday morning.



According to police, the mishap took place in one Arun Kumar Tanti's house in Balia village under Sangrampur police station around 9 a.m.



In a statement to the police, Tanti said that his wife Bindu Devi was cooking on an LPG stove. Suddenly there was a leakage and the gas spread all over the house. As the gas stove was on, it caught fire which soon engulfed entire room.



"In the process of dousing the fire my wife, five children and I sustained burn injuries," Tanti said.



The victims were rushed to Munger's common health centre for primary treatment and later referred to Jawahar Lal Nehru medical college Bhagalpur for better treatment.



Dr Raveena Bharti, in charge of primary health center in Sangrampur said: "The victims were rescued by local villagers and brought to our centre. We provided preliminary treatment to and referred them to Jawahar Lal Nehru medical college and hospital for better treatment.



