Serving Navy officer, 2 retired held for leaking classified info

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Five people, including a serving Indian Navy officer and two retired naval officers, were arrested last month from various places across the country for getting classified information related to the kilo class submarine leaked, a source said on Tuesday.



The source also said that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, carried out raids at 19 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and Hyderabad last month.



It stated that naval establishments were also raided by the probing agency.



The CBI had arrested the serving Indian Navy personnel of commander rank from Mumbai and two former Navy officers of commander and commodore ranks from Delhi. "Two other private persons were also arrested," sources in the probing agency said.



The agency, after receiving tip-off, first arrested two former Navy officers of commander and commodore ranks from Delhi in mid September. A week later, the CBI sleuths arrested the serving officer from Mumbai.



Several electronic gadgets and other incriminating materials have been seized which are being scrutinised.



"All the arrested accused are in judicial custody," said the source.



The Indian Navy in a statement said, "Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency."



The Investigation by the agency with complete support of the Indian Navy is in progress.



"An internal inquiry by the Navy is also being progressed," the force said.



Kilo class submarines is designed and built in the Soviet Union for the Soviet Navy. It is among the world's most common conventional submarines and are currently in service in the navies of several countries.



--IANS

sk/skp/