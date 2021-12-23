Serie A: Dumfries's winner helps Inter prevail over Torino

Rome, Dec 23 (IANS) Defending champions Inter Milan finished their 2021 campaign with a Serie A victory, as Denzel Dumfries' strike sealed a 1-0 win over Torino.



Inter had secured their position as the Winter Champion before Wednesday's game, and they went into San Siro without the suspended Nicolo Barella. Arturo Vidal got his first domestic start this season.



The Nerazzurri had a more aggressive start and broke the deadlock in the 30th minute when Edin Dzeko squared Marcelo Brozovic's dummy and allowed an unmarked Dumfries to drill home, reports Xinhua.



The home side still had the scoring opportunity but Alexis Sanchez saw his attempt graze the post.



With the win, Inter entered the winter break with 46 points, four points clear of AC Milan, who won away at Empoli 4-2.



Elsewhere, Napoli were stunned by Spezia 1-0, Juan Jesus scoring an own-goal in the first half, while the Partenopei saw their two goals after the break ruled out.



Also on Wednesday, Roma were held by Sampdoria 1-1, Lazio beat Venezia 3-1 away, Bologna hammered Sassuolo 3-0, Hellas Verona shared the spoils with Fiorentina at 1-1.



