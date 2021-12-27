Seoul urges N Korea to start new year by opening door for dialogue

Seoul, Dec 27 (IANS) South Korea's Unification Ministry on Monday urged North Korea to start the new year with a step for dialogue and cooperation, as Pyongyang is set to convene a key party meeting this week to discuss domestic and foreign policy issues.



North Korea earlier announced the ruling Workers' Party will hold a plenary meeting of its central committee "in the last third of December" to "discuss and decide on work plans for the new year", reports Yonhap News Agency.



"The plenary has been usually held for one to four days with leader Kim Jong-un's attendance," Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told reporters here.



The Seoul government is keeping a close watch on the expected event for possible messages on inter-Korean relations or nuclear negotiations, she said.



"We hope North Korea will start the new year by opening the door for dialogue with the international community, and take a step forward for engagement and cooperation," Lee said.



The remarks came as the nuclear talks between North Korea and the US remain stalled since the collapse of the 2019 Hanoi summit.



Pyongyang has remained unresponsive to overtures for talks, demanding Washington first retract what it calls "double standards" and "hostile policy" against its regime.



--IANS

ksk/

