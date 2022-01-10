Seoul monitoring possible change in N.Korea's Covid policy

Seoul, Jan 10 (IANS) South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Monday that it was closely watching a possible change in North Korea's anti-Covid-19 policy, such as the lifting of its strict border closure, after Pyongyang's main newspaper said the country will shift to more "advanced" measures from the current control-focused approach.



"We need to move to a better advanced, people-oriented epidemic work from one that focused on control measures," Yonhap News Agency quoted the North's Rodong Sinmun newspaper as saying.



It did not however, elaborate on the new measures.



Lee Jong-joo, the spokesperson for the Unification Ministry, said the government will keep a tab on the North's border situations following the suggested policy change.



"The government will continue monitoring how the North's newly proposed advanced, people-oriented anti-virus measures will materialize, especially if they will lead to a change in its current control-focused policy, including a border lockdown," Lee told a regular press briefing.



Pyongyang has imposed a strict border closure since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and claims to be coronavirus-free.



During a major party gathering last month, the North said fighting the pandemic will be the "top priority" for the new year and vowed to put its "epidemic prevention on a scientific foundation".



