Seoul city moves to normalise Covid-affected public transit service

Seoul, Oct 24 (IANS) The Seoul city government said on Sunday that it will begin normalising late-night public transportation operations on weekdays, months after they were reduced due to social distancing measures against Covid-19.



It plans to put intra-city buses and subway lines No. 2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 back in normal operation from Monday, followed by subway lines No. 3 and 4 on December 1, Yonhap News Agency reported.



The city has reduced its public transit services after 10 a.m. on weekdays by up to 20 per cent since July.



The measure led to an average 35 per cent decrease in the number of public transportation users for that time.



South Korea has achieved its goal of getting 70 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.



The number of those who use public transportation has also increased recently, with some coronavirus-related regulations on the night-time operation hours of bars, cafes, restaurants and other facilities relaxed, city officials pointed out.



--IANS

ksk/

