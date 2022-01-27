Sentimental track from Sharwanand-starrer 'Oke Oka Jeevtham' is out

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (IANS) The lyrical song titled 'Amma' from Sharwanand and Akkineni Amala starrer 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' was released on Wednesday. The lyrics penned by the legendary writer late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry stand as an emotional quotient for the song that has caught up with the decent buzz.



Starring Sharwanand as the hero and Akkineni Amala playing his mother in 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', the sentimental song features their mother-son bond as the theme. The lyrics depict a son looking back at his memories with his mother.



Crooned by sensational singer Sid Sriram, the delightful composition of this lyrical is done by Jakes Bejoy. Also, this special song was unveiled by Akhil Akkineni, who is the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala. Akhil dedicated this song to Amala, through his emotional note, which makes it more special.



"So happy to release the song Amma from #OkeOkaJeevitham. Absolutely heart touching. This is golden. I dedicate this song to my dear mother. All the best to the whole team," Akhil wrote, as he released the 'Amma' song.



The movie 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' marks the 30th film for actor Sharwanand in the Tollywood industry. Helmed by Shree Karthik on Dream Warriors Pictures. Ritu Varma plays the love interest of Sharwanand in this flick. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.



--IANS

py/dc/svn







