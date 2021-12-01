Sensex, Nifty up over 1% in early trade

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) gained sharply in early trade session on Wednesday.



At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57737 points, up 1.15 per cent. It opened at 57365 points from the previous close of 57064 points.



Till now it touched a low of 57365 points. Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17104 points after closing at 16983 on Monday.



It traded at the 17185 points, up 1.16 per cent during the early-morning trade session.



IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors , Hindalco, Info Edge, and HDFC were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.



--IANS

