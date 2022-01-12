Sennheiser launches new headphones in India at Rs 14,990

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) German audio giant Sennheiser on Tuesday launched a new noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphone -- HD 450SE -- in India at Rs 14,990.



The company said that the noise-cancelling headphone is built to deliver exceptional wireless sound and will be available on Amazon from January 16.



"We are excited to offer our customers with our new HD 450SE that truly punches above its weight to let consumers embrace wireless technology while consuming content on the go," Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment at Sennheiser India, said in a statement.



"The headphones have been curated with a host of premium features that offer exceptional versatility for audio lovers with superior sound quality and effortless connection with Alexa," he added.



The headphone features advanced Bluetooth technology and 30-hour battery life.



Audio enthusiasts can interact with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant at the touch of a button, while intuitively controlling music and calls via dedicated buttons on the earcups.



Users can tailor the HD 450SE sound to their liking with the Sennheiser Smart Control App and the intuitive in-app equalizer.



The Smart Control App also offers access to the headphones' battery status and a Quick Guide for user tips and enables firmware updates.



--IANS

vc/shb/