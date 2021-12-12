Senior National hockey: Odisha, Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh register big wins

Pune, Dec 12 (IANS) Raushan Kumar struck five goals as Hockey Bengal overwhelmed Goans Hockey 8-0 on the second day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Pimpri Chinchwad near here on Sunday.



In Pool F's second game of the day, Hockey Bengal thrashed Goans Hockey 8-0, with Raushan Kumar scoring an incredible five goals (2', 4', 53', 54',59') in the encounter. Abhishek Pratap Singh (10', 22') and Santosh Baxla (19') were also among the goals as Bengal wrapped up a comfortable three points.



Hockey Odisha, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Bihar, and Hockey Maharashtra were the other teams that registered victories on Day 2 of the competition here.



In the day's opener, Odisha took on Hockey Gujarat in a Pool F encounter. After a feisty and goalless first quarter, Odisha took control of the game, notching up a comfortable 8-0 victory. Goals for Odisha were scored by Sushil Dhanwar (17', 26', 36'), Prakash Barla (34', 57'), Patras Tirkey (39', 52') and Mangra Bhengra (48').



Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Kerala Hockey 9-0 in the Pool G opener courtesy of a brace each from Mohammad Amir Khan (6', 24'), Ajay Yadav (37', 46'), and Faraz Mohd (48', 52'). Goals for Uttar Pradesh were also scored by Mohd Saif Khan (10'), Deepak Patel (22'), and Mohd Sadiq (50').



Among the big winners of the day were Hockey Jharkhand, who beat Assam Hockey 11-0 in Pool G. Hat tricks by Noyel Topno (14', 25', 31') and Jen Soreng (24', 40', 49') and goals Rajendra Oram (10', 43'), Amardeep Samrat Kujur (44', 59') and Sandeep Minj (5') ensured Jharkhand rode out a comfortable victory.



Pool A's first game of the day saw Telangana Hockey beat Hockey Himachal 13-1. Surya Prakash Potluri (24', 26', 31', 51') starred with four goals, while Feroz Bin Farhajh (8', 23', 52') and Sandeep Subedar (19, 35', 48') each bagged a hat-trick. Ranjit Chand Bhavani (30'), Mahesh Reddy Rela (33'), and Rekham Vivek (59') also chipped in with a goal each for Telangana Hockey. Whereas, Hockey Himachal's goal was scored by Divyam Grover in the 43rd minute.



In a hugely entertaining, back and forth encounter in Pool H, Hockey Bihar beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 4-2. Bihar established an early two-goal cushion courtesy of goals from Subash Sanga (4') and Samuel Topno (7'). In the 11th minute though Chhattisgarh halted what threatened to turn into a rout with a goal of their own via Nirmalkar Shukdev. From thereon though Bihar shifted gears, captain Mukesh Lakra slotting home a penalty stroke in the 12th minute before Sanga scored his second of the game in the 25th minute to extend their lead. Ali Arbaz scored Chhattisgarh's second goal in the 60th minute but it proved too little too late as Bihar took home the points.



In the final game of the day, Hockey Maharashtra trounced Hockey Mizoram 18-0 in their Pool H encounter. Goals for Captain Taleb Shah lead the charge for Maharashtra scoring an incredible eight goals (20', 29', 34', 37', 42', 47', 51', 59') in the game. Pratap Kishanrao Shinde (53', 59', 60', 60'), Venkatesh Kenche (23', 23'), Mohd Mizamuddin (28', 36'), Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (2') and Ajit Bharat Shinde (14') were the other goalscorers for Maharashtra.



RESULTS



Group- F: Odisha: 8 (Sushil Dhanwar 17th, 26th, 36th; Prakash Barla 12th, 57th; Patras Tirkey 39th, 52nd; Mangra Bhengra 48th) bt Hockey Gujarat: 0. FT: 2-0



Group- F: Hockey Bengal: 8 (Raushan Kumar 2nd, 4th, 53rd, 54th, 59th; Abhishek Pratap Singh 10th, 22nd; Santosh Baxla 19th) bt Goans Hockey: 0. HT: 5-0



Group-G; Uttar Pradesh Hockey: 9 (Mohammad Amir Khan 6th, 24th; Mohd. Saif Khan 10th; Deepak Patel 22nd; Ajay Yadav 37th, 46th; Faraz Mohd. 48th, 52nd; Mohd. Sadiq 50th) bt Kerala Hockey: 0. HT: 4-0



Group-G: Hockey Jharkhand: 11 (Sandeep Minj 5th; Rajendra Oram 10th, 43rd; Noyel Topno 14th, 25th, 31st; Jen Soreng 24th, 40th, 49th; Amardeep Samrat Kujur 44th, 59th) bt Assam Hockey: 0. HT: 5-0



Group-A: Telangana Hockey: 13 (Feroz Bin Farhajh 8th, 23rd, 52nd; Sandeep Subedar 19th, 35th, 48th; Surya Prakash Potluri 24th, 26th, 31st, 57th; Ranjit Chand Bhavani 30th; Mahesh Reddy Rela 33rd; Rekham Vivek 59th) bt Hockey Himachal: 1 (Divyam Grover 43rd). HT: 6-0



Group-H: Hockey Bihar: 4 (Subash Sanga 4th, 25th; Samuel Topno 7th; Mukesh Lakra 12th) bt Chhattisgarh Hockey: 2 (Shukhdev Nirmalkar 11th; Arbaz Ali 60th). HT: 4-1



Group-H: Maharashtra: 18 (Darshan Gawkar 2nd; Ajit Shinde 14th; Taleb Shah 20th, 29th, 34th, 37th, 42nd, 47th, 51, 59th; Venkatesh Kenche 23rd, 23rd; Mohd. Nizzamuddin 28th, 36th; Pratap Shinde 53rd, 59th, 60th, 60th) b Mizoram: 0. HT: 7-0.



--IANS



bsk