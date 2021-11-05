Senior advocate Aditya Mohapatra sworn-in as Orissa HC judge

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (IANS) Senior advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra was on Friday sworn- in as judge of the Orissa High Court.



Chief Justice S. Muralidhar administered the oath of office him at the court's conference hall.



President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Mohapatra as a judge on November 3.



After pursuing graduation from Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, Mohapatra completed his LLB degree from Madhusudan Law College (now University). He was registered as an advocate in the State Bar Council in 1995. Since then, he has been practising as a lawyer in the HC.



With the sworn-in of Mohapatra, the number of judges in the Orissa High Court increased to 18. Recently, Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Justice Radha Krishna Pattanaik, and Justice Sashikanta Mishra, had been appointed judges and sworn-in.



