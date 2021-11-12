Semiconductor shortage dent Oct PV sales

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Challenges pertaining to electronic components' availability, coupled with high operating and ownership costs due to rising commodity prices dragged passenger vehicles' sales lower on a year-on-year basis in October.



Accordingly, the sales of passenger vehicles fell to 2,26,353 units in October as compared to 3,10,694 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.



On a sequential basis, October's PV sales were higher than September 's level of 1,60,070 units.



The data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.



The PV sales data comprises cars, utility vehicles and vans.



Segment-wise, a total of 1,03,829 passenger cars were sold in the domestic market in October, down from 1,82,692 units sold in the like period of 2020.



The sales of other sub-categories such as utility vehicles (UV) and vans also degrew on a year-on-year basis. As per the data, UV sales fell to 1,12,112 u nits from 1,14,390 units, while the off-take of vans declined to 10,412 units from 13,612 units in the year-ago period.



