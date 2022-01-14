Self-isolation period to be shortened in England

London, Jan 14 (IANS) Starting from January 17, the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people in England who test positive for Covid-19 will be reduced from seven days to five days, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced.



If they have negative lateral flow tests on day five and on the morning of day six, they will be allowed to leave their homes, Xinhua news agency quoted Javid as saying.



He added the move should "maximise activity in the economy".



Modelling by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) based on data before the Omicron rise showed more than 30 per cent of cases remain infectious on the fifth day.



The UK has so far reported 15,064,590 Covid-19 cases and 151,833 deaths.



More than 90 per cent of people aged 12 and above in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, over 83 per cent are fully vaccinated, and some 62 per cent have received booster jabs.



--IANS

ksk/

