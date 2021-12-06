Sehwag responds to Ajaz after spinner recalls net bowler memories

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Former India opener Virender Sehwag lavished praise on New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel after he became the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings in Test.



The left-arm spinner posted on Twitter that Sehwag had hit him out of the park during his stint as a net bowler in the past.



"Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler," Ajaz said.



To which, Sehwag responded,"waqt ki aadat hai, badalta zaroor hail (Time has a habit of changing). What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck."



Sehwag said that the cricket fraternity is talking more about Ajaz's achievement than India's series victory in Mumbai and wished the spinner all the best for the future.



In 11 Tests so far, Ajaz has picked up 43 wickets, 14 of which came during the 2nd Test in Mumbai.



