Security forces seize weapons in Afghan capital

Kabul, Dec 23 (IANS) The intelligence personnel of Afghanistan's caretaker government have seized weapons and ammunition in a neighborhood of national capital, Kabul, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) said on Thursday.



"The Special Forces of GDI launched an operation in Taymani locality, Police District 4 in Kabul, seizing a large amount of weapons and ammunition," Xinhua news agency reported citing GDI, the country's national intelligence agency.



The weapons included 32 AK-47 guns, 11 heavy machine guns, 26 handguns, 30 binoculars, thousands of rounds of bullets as well as an amount of ammunition, it said.



No weapon was fired when the security forces made the seizure, the statement said, adding the operation was part of preventive measures adopted to ensure a high level of security and safety in the city.



--IANS

int/sks