Security beefed up in 9 UP districts after bomb threat

Meerut (UP), Nov 10 (IANS) Security has been beefed up at railway stations and temples in nine Uttar Pradesh districts after the Superintendent of Meerut city railway station received a letter threatening bomb blasts at these districts, including Meerut.



Railway Police DSP Sudesh Kumar Gupta said the letter was received on Tuesday and a case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections at the GRP police station.



Gupta said prima facie, it seems to be a hoax.



A similar letter had been received by the Hapur railway station Superintendent's office on October 30, following which a thorough checking was conducted in the station premises.



Station Superintendent R.P. Singh said the letter threatened bomb blasts at many temples and railway stations in nine districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Khurja (Bulandshahr), Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shahjahanpur.



The police administration has increased vigil, Superintendent of Police, City, Vineet Bhatnagar said.



--IANS

