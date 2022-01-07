Security beefed up around RSS installations in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 7 (IANS) Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have registered an offence under unlawful activities and ordered a probe following intelligence inputs that a terror organisation has carried out reconnaissance of the RSS headquarters very recently.



Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar said the RSS headquarters in Mahal in eastern part of city and Smuriti Bhawan in Reshimbagh in south-eastern part of Nagpur are constantly been provided with full-fledged security. All vehicles and persons around the installations are checked throughout round the clock.



Three alleged terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammad were gunned down by security forces when they tried to attack the RSS headquarters in the pre-dawn hours on June 1, 2006.



--IANS

joseph/vd